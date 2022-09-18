Two men arrested in connection to Stockbridge homicide

Joshus Radford, 19, has just been identified as the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting.

Garfield Plummer, 26, was charged with the shooting death of Joshus Radford. (Credit: Stockbridge Police Department) (Supplied)

On Sunday, detectives with the Stockbridge Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and 45-year-old Conrod Morrison. Both men are both charged with the murder of Radford.

Police were able to provide Plummer's mugshot Sunday evening. FOX 5 Atlanta has requested a photo of Morrison as well.

FOX 5 first reported on the shooting Saturday afternoon. Then, officers said they discovered a man's lifeless body at the intersection of Monarch Village Way and Brookwater Drive.

MAN FOUND DEAD IN SUSPECTED HOMICIDE, STOCKBRIDGE POLICE SAY

They immediately categorized the case as a homicide and began searching for the victim's murderer and a motive.

Officers have not yet revealed what led to the arrest of two men rather than one, nor the reason behind the attack. But they tell FOX 5 they believe one of the men arrested tonight is responsible for pulling the trigger.

Both suspects are in custody at the Henry County jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.