Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say

After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide.

According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge.

At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive police say they saw a man, dead, laying in the road.

Officials say they will not be releasing the identity of the man until they are able to notify his family.

There is no further information known about the suspect, and a motive has not yet been determined.