Two injured as SUV collides with tow truck on I-75 near Windy Hill Road

Two people were injured when an SUV slammed into the back of a tow truck that stopped to help a disabled motorist along Interstate 75 north just before Windy Hill Road last Sunday night.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2014 black Mercedes-Benz E350 with a flat tire was parked in the traffic safety zone, situated between the northbound lanes of I-75 and the exit ramp to Windy Hill Road. The Mercedes was followed by a white 2000 Ford F350 tow truck, driven by 33-year-old Martin Ndung’u of Powder Springs, with its hazard lights on.

Police say a 2015 GMC Yukon, operated by 49-year-old Rodney Griffin of Peachtree Corners, failed to stay in his lane and veered into the traffic safety zone. Griffin's inability to maintain a safe distance led to his vehicle striking the rear of the tow truck, which was then pushed into the Mercedes. This series of impacts caused significant injuries to Walter Williams, 42, from Ellenwood, and Micah Baskin, 35, from Stone Mountain, who were standing outside the Mercedes.

The collision projected Williams and Baskin in a northwesterly direction, where they landed in the grass median. The GMC Yukon came to a halt, still engaged with the flatbed of the Ford tow truck, with its front facing north, while the tow truck and the Mercedes were oriented northeast and southwest, respectively.

Medics rushed Williams to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Both Baskin and Griffin were also transported to the same hospital with injuries, while Ndung’u remained unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department's S.T.E.P. Unit.