3 injured on I-75NB after SUV hits tow truck helping disabled car

article

Three people were injured Sunday night after a collision on Interstate 75 North near Windy Hill Road.

Cobb County police say a disabled Mercedes was on the right shoulder waiting to be loaded onto a tow truck when the driver of GMC Yukon failed to stay in a lane and hit the tow truck, pushing it into the Mercedes, which was then pushed forward.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes, who were outside the vehicle, were struck.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Yukon and passenger of the Mercedes were also injured and taken to the hospital. The tow truck driver was not injured.

The incident happened at approximately 11:17 p.m. May 5.

Our STEP Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

No further details at this time.