WATCH | Family of twins found dead on Bell Mountain demand new investigation

The Brief The family of Qaadir and Naazir Lewis are holding a news conference on Friday to call for a new investigation into the twin brothers' deaths. The brothers' bodies were discovered by a hiker in March. After an investigation, the GBI determined that the deaths were a suicide-suicide. Their loved ones are calling for a new investigation, saying they disagree with the official findings.



The family of twin brothers who were found shot to death at Georgia's Bell Mountain earlier this year is holding a news conference on Friday morning to demand another investigation into their deaths.

Qaadir and Naazir Lewis's family has disputed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's ruling that the deaths were a suicide-suicide, saying that they want to "set the record straight."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The backstory:

The bodies of the 20-year-old brothers were discovered by a hiker on March 8 atop Bell Mountain in Towns County, more than 90 miles from their home in Lawrenceville.

According to the GBI, investigators reviewed cellphone location data, surveillance footage, internet history, purchase records, and forensic evidence, all of which supported the determination that the injuries sustained by the brothers were self-inflicted.

GBI investigators say that cellular location data helped them create a timeline that showed the brothers traveled alone from their Gwinnett County home to the mountain. Surveillance video obtained from several points along the route confirmed they were not accompanied by anyone.

Officials say only Naazir Lewis was found to have purchased an airline ticket for a planned March 7 trip to Boston. He went to the airport alone on March 19 but never boarded a flight. Records also show that Naazir purchased ammunition used in the firearm found at the scene, with the order delivered to their home on March 5.

Since then, their loved ones have publicly voiced doubts about the official explanation and say they hope to set the record straight.

RELATED: Family disagrees with GBI's ruling on deaths of twins found on Bell Mountain

What they're saying:

However, the family says they do not agree with the agency’s findings and are calling for another investigation.

"They had no reason to take their own lives," Samira Brawner, the twins’ aunt, told FOX 5. "It feels like a nightmare."

Brawner described her nephews as happy, outgoing young men who were close to their family. "Both of them were funny. They loved spending time with family," she said. "No, that doesn’t make any sense."

In their release announcing the press conference, the family described the twins' disappearances and deaths as a "lynching."

"We call for a thorough, transparent investigation and accountability for those responsible," the release reads.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What's next:

The news conference is scheduled for Friday morning at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. According to the information sent to FOX 5 Atlanta, the press conference is being held by the Lewis family.

FOX 5 Atlanta is planning to livestream the press conference at this time.