Watch: Trump praises Kemp at RGA meeting, jokes about ‘Governor Trudeau’

The Brief President Donald Trump praised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting, highlighting their past successes in Georgia. The meeting followed Kemp's appointment to the Council of Governors, signaling a shift towards reconciliation between Trump and Kemp after previous conflicts. Kemp, now chairing the RGA, addressed the gathering before Trump, with the meeting focusing on the Republican policy agenda for the coming years.



President Donald Trump praised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting Thursday.

It comes a day after appointing him to the Council of Governors.

The backstory:

The relationship between President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been a complex one, marked by both collaboration and conflict. The two Republicans previously clashed over the Peach State’s response to the coronavirus and Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. However, recent events suggest a shift towards reconciliation.

Kemp, who now chairs the RGA after serving as vice chair, addressed the gathering before Trump took the stage. The RGA chairmanship is typically a one-year term. The meeting, held in Washington, brought together Republican leaders to discuss their policy agenda for the coming years. Trump, celebrating his first month in office, expressed gratitude to Kemp and other Republican governors for their support. He also discussed various topics, including tariffs, border security, and recent executive actions.

What they're saying:

At a Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting, Trump praised Kemp, highlighting their past successes in Georgia. "I especially want to thank the chairman of the Republican Governors Association, Gov. Brian Kemp, who is fantastic. He was fantastic. We won Georgia by a lot," Trump said, acknowledging Kemp's presence in the crowd. "We did a great job together and I appreciate it. We won't forget it."

Also during his remarks, Trump emphasized the alignment of goals between his administration and the Republican governors. He assured them of his commitment to working together. Trump's comments extended beyond domestic issues, touching on international affairs with references to the Panama Canal, Greenland, and Canada. Notably, he humorously referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor Trudeau."

Why you should care:

The RGA meeting marked a significant moment of unity among Republican leaders as they strategized for the future. With Kemp at the helm of the RGA and Trump continuing to navigate his presidency, his relationship with key Republican figures like Kemp will be crucial in shaping the party's direction and influence.

SEE ALSO: