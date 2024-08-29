Gov. Brian Kemp attending fundraiser for Trump on Thursday

article

In Brief Gov. Brian Kemp will attend a Trump fundraiser in Atlanta. Trump, after previous criticism, praised Kemp ahead of the event. The fundraiser highlights Georgia's critical role in the 2024 election.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will attend a fundraiser in Atlanta on Thursday for former President Donald Trump, marking a notable development in their recently strained relationship.

Trump, who lost Georgia in the 2020 presidential election, spent two years attacking Kemp for not overturning the state’s election results. Tensions appeared to ease in 2022 after Kemp decisively defeated Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

However, earlier this month, Trump reignited his criticism, accusing Kemp at an Atlanta rally of being disloyal and blaming him for not stopping a county prosecutor from indicting Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Kemp emphasized that "there’s no path for former President Trump to win or any Republican ... to get to 270 [electoral votes] without Georgia."

RELATED: Kemp's 2024 message: 'There's no path for former President Trump ... to get to 270 without Georgia'

After the interview, Trump praised Kemp on Truth Social on Aug. 22, acknowledging the governor’s importance in securing a Republican victory in Georgia—a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential election.

Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp, will join former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the fundraising event, according to The Hill. The Thursday fundraiser is hosted by ex-Trump State Department Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former ambassadors Ed McMullen and Duke Buchan, according to ABC News.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz are currently on a bus tour of southern Georgia, underscoring the state’s significance in the national political landscape.

According to a new Fox News poll, Harris leads Trump by 2 points in Georgia. The margin of error for the poll is ±3 percentage points.