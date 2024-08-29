Harris-Walz Georgia Bus Tour Day 2: Savannah rally on the books

The Harris-Walz bus is back on the road again after a rocky ending to the Democratic duo's first day on tour in Georgia.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz took their bus around southeast Georgia, visiting Liberty County High School's marching band and Savannah's Sandfly Bar-B-Q restaurant.

That evening, their motorcade was momentarily stopped when a Savannah motorcycle officer crashed and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. FOX 5 Atlanta is still working on learning more about that officer and his or her current condition.

On Thursday, Harris and Walz are scheduled to tape a joint television interview for a CNN special.

Walz will leave Harris for North Carolina where he's set up to host a political event and campaign reception. Harris will press forward in southeast Georgia, visiting two local small businesses and volunteers in Chatham County.

At 5:15 p.m., Harris will give her remarks at a rally in Savannah at the Enmarket Arena. She will be introduced by first-time voter Katelyn Green who is also the president of Savannah State University's student government. SSU is the oldest historically Black university in Georgia. Kamala Harris is a proud graduate of fellow HBCU, Howard University.

She's expected to speak on Project 2025, among other topics.

Sen. Derek Mallow, Rep. Edna Jackson, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Rep. Nikema Williams are scheduled to speak at the rally as well.

Ambassador Andrew Young is also expected to make an appearance.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (2L) and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (R) arrive at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah on Aug. 28, 2024, as they travel for a 2-day campaign bus

Republicans campaign for Trump during Harris' visit

While Harris and Walz are in Georgia, state Republican leaders are working to support their candidate.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will join former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a fundraiser in Atlanta for former President Donald Trump.

It's a big change for the governor, whose famously frosty relationship with Trump has thawed out in recent weeks.

Speaking to Fox News earlier this week, Kemp said that "there’s no path for former President Trump to win or any Republican … to get to 270 [electoral votes] without Georgia."

"It’s my belief that we cannot afford four more years of [President] Joe Biden and Kamala Harris or Kamala Harris and [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz, which I think would probably be worse than even Biden and Harris were," Kemp said.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will also speak at a volunteer phone bank for the Trump campaign in Rome.