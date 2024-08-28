Savannah Motorcycle officer crashes during Harris, Walz Georgia bus tour motorcade

article

The Brief A Savannah motorcycle officer crashed during VP Harris, Gov. Walz Georgia bus tour. The officer is said to be in critical condition. No one else appears to have been involved.



Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz' Georgia bus tour paused briefly in Savannah Wednesday after a single motorcycle officer who was part of their motorcade crashed.

According to a member of the press pool following the bus tour, it appeared the motorcycle officer lost control without hitting anyone or anything else.

A photo shows the Savannah police officer on the ground of I-516, in what appears to be a pool of blood, while other officers tend to him or her. Due to the graphic nature of the photos, the FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team has made an editorial decision not to show it.

At around 7:20 p.m., the motorcade stopped on the highway. The member of the press pool said it looked like a door of one of the buses opened momentarily. It's not clear whether anyone got off the bus. Three minutes later, the motorcade moved forward.

The Savannah Police Department confirmed that the officer is in critical condition and was rushed to Memorial Health University Medical Center for treatment. The officer has not been identified.

Before the crash, Harris and Walz stopped briefly at Sandfly Bar-B-Q in Savannah. The duo left the restaurant at 6:56 p.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.