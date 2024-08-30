Marjorie Taylor Greene leads Trump campaign phone bank in Georgia push

The campaign for former President Donald Trump intensified its efforts in Georgia with the launch of its "Trump Force 47" phone bank yesterday in Rome. The event was hosted by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal supporter of the former president.

Dozens of volunteers gathered to participate in the phone banking initiative, aiming to rally support for Trump as the election draws closer. Congresswoman Greene emphasized the importance of Republicans working diligently to secure victory in the upcoming election.

The event in Rome is part of a broader strategy by the Trump campaign to strengthen its presence in key battleground states like Georgia, where the outcome could be pivotal.