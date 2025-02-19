Trump taps Kemp for Council of Governors

article

The Brief Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been appointed by President Donald Trump to the bipartisan Council of Governors, which includes five Republicans and five Democrats. The Council of Governors, established in 2010, advises the federal government on national security, disaster response, and military coordination. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein have been named co-chairs of the council, focusing on the National Guard’s role in domestic security and state-level emergency management. The council's members will serve two-year terms, collaborating with federal agencies like the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security to enhance national preparedness. Gov.r Kemp was also elected as the Chair of the Republican Governors Association (RGA) on November 20, 2024, beginning his one-year term immediately.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been tapped by President Donald Trump to serve on the bipartisan Council of Governors.

Kemp is one of five Republicans, and five Democrats picked for the leadership role.

What is the Council of Governors?

The backstory:

The Council of Governors was established in 2010 by Executive Order 13528 to foster collaboration between state and federal governments on issues of national security, disaster response, and military coordination. This bipartisan advisory body consists of 10 governors, evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, who serve two-year terms. The council's primary mission is to enhance national preparedness by working closely with federal agencies such as the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

Kemp named to Council of Governors

What they're saying:

President Donald J. Trump has recently appointed a new slate of governors to the Council of Governors. Among the appointees is Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who is one of five Republicans selected for this leadership role. The council also includes five Democratic governors, ensuring a balanced representation. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein have been named co-chairs of the council, guiding discussions on critical issues like the National Guard’s role in domestic security and state-level emergency management.

The full list of appointees is as follows:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), Co-Chair

Gov. Josh Stein (D-NC), Co-Chair

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA)

Gov. Jeff Landry (R-LA)

Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI)

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY)

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA)

Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC)

The newly appointed governors are expected to play a pivotal role in coordinating disaster response efforts and integrating military operations within their states. Their collaboration with federal agencies aims to strengthen state-federal partnerships and enhance the nation's overall preparedness for emergencies.

Kemp serving as Chair of the Republican Governors Association

Dig deeper:

Gov. Brian Kemp, in addition to his role on the Council of Governors, was elected as the Chair of the Republican Governors Association (RGA) on November 20, 2024. His one-year term began immediately, positioning him as a key leader within the Republican Party. As the council moves forward, the governors will focus on addressing pressing issues related to homeland security and emergency management, ensuring that both state and federal resources are effectively utilized in times of crisis.

The Source: The details in this article were provided in a press release sent by the White House. Additional details about the Council of Governors and Gov. Brian Kemp was from previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports.



