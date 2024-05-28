Trump Georgia co-defendants, Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti, due in court today

article

On Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is scheduled to address two matters in Georgia's election interference case. Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti both have scheduled hearings.

According to court records, Floyd's matter concerns a subpoena to count Fulton County's 2020 election ballots. Floyd states he wants to personally recount the 528,777 ballots cast in Fulton County.

Floyd, the former head of Black Voices for Trump, has requested copies of all county ballots from the last presidential election to prove that election fraud cost former President Donald Trump a second term. His legal team aims to show Trump as the actual winner of the election as part of their defense in the interference case.

Floyd faces three felony counts for his alleged role in the harassment of poll worker Ruby Freeman. A judge is set to decide if Fulton County must comply with Floyd's request, as Fulton County filed a motion to quash the subpoenas.

Kutti's matter concerns a motion on the status of her legal representation.

Her attorneys—Darryl B. Cohen and the law firm Cohen Cooper Estep & Allen; Steven A. Greenberg and the law firm Greenberg Trial Lawyers; and Joshua G. Herman and the law firm Law Office of Joshua G. Herman—filed a motion to withdraw on Dec. 18. The motion did not provide a reason for their withdrawal.

Kutti was also charged in connection to efforts to compel poll worker Ruby Freeman into making a false confession of voting fraud in January 2021.

Floyd has also accused Willis of racism, claiming she is targeting him and Kutti because they are the only two Black defendants in the case. He asserts that Willis views him as white and a defender of white supremacists due to his political beliefs, according to a video he posted last month.

Floyd and Kutti are two of the 18 supporters indicted along with Trump last August by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Four of those accused have already made deals with the state. The status of the trial for Trump and the remaining co-defendants is unknown at this time. The Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to hear an appeal earlier this month related to Judge McAfee's ruling on the motion to disqualify Willis.

OTHER RECENT STORIES

Additionally, Willis is appealing a decision by McAfee to dismiss some of the charges against Trump and some of his co-defendants.

The hearing is currently scheduled for 1:30 p.m.