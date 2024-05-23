Fani Willis: Senate Special Committee investigating Fulton DA holding 4th meeting

The Senate Special Committee on Investigations is holding its fourth meeting on Thursday to hear testimony as part of its probe into possible misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The committee, chaired by Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert, was established to probe potential conflicts of interest and allegations that Willis' office misused federal and state grants. The findings of this investigation will inform legislative actions, including the enactment or amendment of laws and adjustments to state appropriations, aimed at restoring public confidence as deemed necessary.

In Thursday's hearing, the committee will examine sworn testimony from Amanda Timpson, a former employee with the district attorney's office who claims she was demoted and then fired after trying to stop employees from using a federal grant meant for the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention for travel, computers and "swag."

The hearing comes days after Willis decisively won her primary election against a Democratic challenger. She will now face Republican challenger Courtney Kramer in the general election in November.

Willis has previously said she would not appear before the Republican-led committee, telling FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo that Cowsert couldn't subpoena her.

"I will not appear to anything that is unlawful, and I have not broken the law," she said. "I’ve said it amongst these leaders, I’m sorry folks get pissed off that everybody gets treated equally."

What led to the Fani Willis probe

In January, Willis was accused by one of the defendants in the Georgia election interference case of maintaining an inappropriate relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Additionally, she was alleged to have financially benefited from this relationship and the investigation into former President Donald Trump and his associates for their purported interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Following three months of contention and multiple days of testimony, Fulton County Superior Court Judge McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade must step aside for the case to proceed in Fulton County. Wade tendered his resignation shortly thereafter.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Throughout the ordeal, neither Willis nor Wade admitted any wrongdoing.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis listens during the final arguments in her disqualification hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (Photo by ALEX SLITZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Special committee approved

The Georgia Senate authorized the formation of the special committee to investigate Willis on Jan. 26, with the inaugural meeting held on Feb. 9.

On March 6, attorney Ashley Merchant, representing the defendant who initially raised concerns about Willis, testified for over three hours regarding how she and her client uncovered the relationship between Willis and Wade and why they believed it to be unethical and potentially criminal.

RELATED: Attorney Ashleigh Merchant testifies before senate committee investigating Fani Willis

In the most recent meeting, the panel interviewed Fulton County Commissioner Robb Pitts and Fulton County Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whittmore.

Thursday's session is open to the public and will be livestreamed.