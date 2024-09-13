Shooting near Fulton County DA annex in southwest Atlanta injures 2

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting at a strip mall near the corner of Peyton Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Sept. 13, 2024. (FOX 5)

Two people were shot near a Fulton County District Attorney's Office annex, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta on Friday.

Officers swarmed Gordon Plaza, which is located on the corner of Peyton Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Crime scene tape surrounded the entire parking lot.

Initially, the Atlanta Police Department reported three people were shot. Investigators later corrected that stating only two males were injured.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, one of whom was in critical condition at the time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.