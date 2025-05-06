Police searching for man accused of killing 19-year-old over cellphone

article

Atlanta police are on the hunt for a man they killed a 19-year-old over a cellphone.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of Markius Gillepsie.

What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened on Jan. 6 on the 300 block of Holderness Street SW near Greenwich Street SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

During their investigation, detectives say they believe the shooting happened when the victim and gunman got into an argument over a cellphone owned by a mutual friend.

On Tuesday, investigators say they identified the gunman as 23-year-old Markius Gillepsie.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at (404) 577-8477.