Tributes pour in honoring the legendary Hank Aaron

Tributes from friends, family, celebrities, and dignitaries from around the world poured in after the passing of Atlanta Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron was announced Friday morning.

The home run king, who accomplished a massive amount of achievements both on and off the field, died peacefully in his sleep, the Braves said in a release.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp described Aaron's passing as heartbroken, saying in a statement:

"Our family is heartbroken to hear the news of Hank Aaron's passing. Hank Aaron was an American icon and one of Georgia's greatest legends. His life and career made history, and his influence was felt not only in the world of sports but far beyond - through his important work to advance civil rights and create a more equal, just society. We ask all Georgians to join us in praying for his fans, family, and loved ones as we remember Hammerin' Hank's incredible legacy."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted a photo in remembrance of 'Hammering Hank Aaron'

Former President Jimmy Carter, who was Georgia's Governor when Aaron broke the home run record in 1974, released a statement following the passing of Aaron:

"Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of our dear friend Henry Aaron. One of the greatest baseball players of all time, he has been a personal hero to us. A breaker of records and racial barriers, his remarkable legacy will continue to inspire countless athletes and admirers for generations to come. We send our love to Billye and their family and to Hank’s many fans throughout the world."

Hank Aaron waves to the crowd as he is saluted as one of the members of the 500 home run club prior to the start of the 2004 Home Run Derby at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas July 12, 2004. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

Former President Barack Obama paid tribute to Aaron in a tweet, saying in part that "Aaron was one of the best baseball players we've ever seen".

Another former U.S. President Bill Clinton said in part, Hank Aaron's entire life was a home run."

The Braves shared a photo of Aaron's number 44 jersey hanging in the locker room.

The team also announced that Truist Park will be open to fans until 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on January 23.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan acknowledged the impact Aaron had on Atlanta and the entire country.

It was in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on April 8, 1974 that Aaron, in front of a sellout crowd hit the 715th home run of his career, breaking the mark of Babe Ruth.

ATLANTA - APRIL 8: Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves hits his 715th career home run breaking Babe Ruth's long standing record at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on April 8, 1974 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Aaron is survived by his wife, Billye, and their daughter, Ceci. He also had four children from his first marriage to Barbara Lucas — Gail, Hank Jr., Lary and Dorinda.

