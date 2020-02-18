Braves dedicate road to spring training park after Hank Aaron

The road leading to the Atlanta Braves' spring training facility is now officially dedicated after Hammerin' Hank.

Hank Aaron himself was on hand in North Port, Fla., for the street's dedication ceremony outside CoolToday Park on Tuesday morning.

"I just want to say thanks to all of you here," the 86-year-old said to those in attendance for the dedication. "I am extremely proud of the fact that I'm here with my family, and when I say my family, I'm talking about the Braves."