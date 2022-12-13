Trial date set for Woodstock mom, son charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

article

A Georgia woman and her son are set to go to trial next year for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Lisa Eisenhart, a 58-year-old nurse from Woodstock, and her son, 32-year-old Nashville resident Eric Munchel, are accused of breaking into the Capitol.

The duo is each charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, conspiracy and civil disorder. They could each face up to 20 years if convicted.

Federal investigators say Munchel, who has been nicknamed as the "zip tie guy," was photographed carrying zip-ties in the Senate Chamber.

Prosecutors say the two wore tactical and bulletproof vests in the Capitol and Munchel carried a stun gun. Munchel also recorded their storming of the Capitol, and prosecutors say that video shows the pair stashed weapons in a bag before entering the building.

A search of Munchel’s Nashville home turned up assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, shotguns, pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a drum-style magazine.

The mother and son were released from prison to "third-party custodians" and placed on home confinement in March 2021. They had their locations monitored and were banned from using the internet or contacting others involved in the Jan. 6 events since that time.

Both of them have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The pair will go on trial in April in Washington, D.C.