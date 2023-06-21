Trial begins in murder of DeKalb County tow truck business owner

article

The trial for a man charged with killing a DeKalb County tow truck business operator begins Wednesday.

Victor Richardson, 26, is due in court Wednesday morning facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

He's accused of being the gunman in a deadly shooting on May 17, 2022 at a Chevron gas station on Memorial Drive.

Police say Richardson got into an argument with a man that Christopher Harrold was training, returned with a gun, and opened fire, killing the owner of Fast-Action Towing.

At a vigil for Harrold at the gas station, his wife Maya Harrold said she was heartbroken.

Christopher Harrold (Courtesy of the family)

"It didn't matter whether you were homeless or the most prominent attorney in Atlanta. It didn't matter if you were an entertainer. Everybody loves Chris," she said.

Harrold left behind a wife and five children.

The trial is set to start at 9 a.m. at the DeKalb County Superior Court.