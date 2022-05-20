Tow truck owner gunned down while training new driver

DeKalb County police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a tow truck business operator while teaching a new driver.

Victor Richardson, 25, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Christopher Harrold at the Chevron gas station on Memorial Drive.

"It's heartbreaking to see so much Black-on-Black crime and all you hear is ‘Black lives matter," his wife, Maya Harrold said.

Mrs. Harrold never imagined that her husband who gave so much to others, would be gunned down while trying to help somebody.

Police said a person in Mr. Harrold's tow truck got into an argument with a third man at the gas station and that argument led to gunfire.

The Chevron gas station on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County where Christopher Harrold was gunned down. (FOX 5)

"He put my husband in harm's way and he was trying to help him and give him a job Chris did not deserve that he just did not deserve that," Mrs. Harrold said.

Police said when the bullets started flying, the business owner and father of five was shot, but the passenger was not.

Mrs. Harrold said her husband was an innocent bystander who came from humble beginnings, but connected with everyone.

"It didn't matter whether you were homeless or the most prominent attorney in Atlanta, it didn't matter or an Entertainer. Everybody loves Chris," she said.

The Harrold family said they want the shooter arrested

"I think everyone should be arrested. I want justice for Chris because he was innocent," she said.

Police have video of the incident but they are still not yet ready to release it.