Nathan Wade opens up about Fani Willis workplace romance: 'As American as apple pie'

Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade has spoken out for the first time about the workplace romance with District Attorney Fani Willis that thrust him into national headlines.

The embattled special prosecutor was at the center of a probe into alleged misconduct by Willis, who is prosecuting former President Trump on claims that he interfered with Georgia's 2020 election. Willis hired Wade as special prosecutor for the case, but many argued it was because of their romantic relationship as he wasn't qualified for the job.

Defendants in the case alleged that Willis benefited financially by hiring Wade and did not disclose they were in a pre-existing relationship when he took the role in 2021. Their motion, filed by defense attorney Ashley Merchant, alleged Willis had paid Wade more than $650,000 for his work and then benefited when Wade used his earnings to pay for vacations the pair took together.

Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship , but say it has no bearing on the case against Trump and that the district attorney did not reap any financial benefits Wade earned as a special prosecutor. The pair said they didn’t begin dating until the spring of 2022 after Wade was hired, and that they split travel expenses.

In March, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled either Willis or Wade must step aside for the case to continue against Trump. Hours later, Wade resigned , saying he was doing so "in the interest of democracy."

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Wade argued that romances between colleagues were "as American as apple pie."

"It happens to everyone. It happened to the two of us," he said.

When pressed by Linsey Davis over whether he regretted the romantic entanglement, Wade said that he regretted the private matter becoming a focus of the case against Trump and the former president's co-defendants.

"I hate that my personal life has begun to overshadow the true issues in the case," he said.

While Wade conceded that the pair could have put the relationship on pause while they worked on the Trump election interference investigation, he said that they got to a point where the feelings were "so strong that, you know, you start to want to do things that are really none of the public's concern."

This is Wade's first interview since his resignation. He had previously canceled an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," citing a "family emergency." It is unknown what that family emergency may have been.

Fani Willis' response to Nathan Wade's resignation

Willis complimented Wade in her response to his resignation. She praised him for his "professionalism and dignity" in the face of threats and "unjustified attacks." She also said that she will always remember and remind everyone that he was "brave enough" to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Willis also called Wade an "outstanding advocate" and thanked him for his "patriotism, courage, and dedication to justice."

Donald Trump's response to Wade's resignation

After Wade's resignation was announced, former President Trump posted on Truth Social that Wade had resigned in "disgrace" and that Wade was "Special" in more ways than one.

He also said it was the equivalent of "Deranged Jack Smith" getting canned. Smith is the special counsel assigned to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

