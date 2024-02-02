Deadline arrives for Fulton DA Fani Willis to respond to affair allegations

article

Friday marks the deadline for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to respond to allegations that she had an improper romantic relationship with a special prosecutor hired to work on Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

It's been nearly a month since lawyer Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, filed a motion seeking to dismiss the indictment and to remove Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case.

In the motion, Merchant accused Willis and Wade of "profiting significantly from the prosecution at the expense of taxpayers," alleging that Willis paid attorney Wade large sums and benefited personally when he, in turn, used his earnings to take her to Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean. Wade has been paid more than $650,000 at a rate of $250 an hour since his hiring, according to records Merchant cited.

In an order released in mid-January, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who’s presiding over the election case, ordered Willis’ team to file a response by Friday and set the date for a hearing looking into the motion for Feb. 15.

The pair were issued subpoenas earlier this week to testify at the hearing.

Neither Willis nor Wade has publicly addressed the allegations of an inappropriate relationship. Willis’ office has repeatedly said a response to Roman’s motion will come in a court filing, but the filing hasn't come yet.

Willis, an elected Democrat, hired Wade in November 2021 to help with her investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Since a Fulton County grand jury in August returned an indictment against Trump and 18 others, Wade has led the team of lawyers Willis assembled to prosecute the case.

Trump has seized on the allegations as he campaigns for the Republican nomination for president, trying to use them to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the case against him. Four co-defendants have already pleaded guilty in the case after reaching plea deals with prosecutors. Trump and the others who remain have pleaded not guilty.

Roman is a former Trump campaign staffer and one-time White House aide. Trump and co-defendant Robert Cheeley, a Georgia lawyer, have joined Roman’s motion.

Roman’s filing alleges that Willis had paid Wade large sums for his work and then improperly benefited when Wade paid for the pair to go on trips, creating a conflict of interest. It also questioned Wade’s qualifications for the job.

No proof of the alleged relationship was included in the motion.

Nearly a week after the motion was filed, Willis spoke out during a church service at the historic Bethel AME Church, defending Wade’s qualifications , but not addressing the allegations that they had a relationship.

In the speech, Willis described Wade without mentioning him by name as a "superstar, a great friend and a great lawyer."

Willis also suggested during that address that the questioning of Wade’s hiring was rooted in racism.

"They only attacked one," Willis told the congregation. "First thing they say, ‘Oh, she’s gonna play the race card now.’

"But no God, isn’t it them that’s playing the race card when they only question one," she asked.

In a court filing seeking to avoid sitting for a deposition in Wade’s divorce case, Willis accused Wade’s wife of trying to obstruct the election case. In a filing in response, Wade’s wife included credit card statements that showed Wade had bought plane tickets for Willis to travel with him to San Francisco and Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.