Vigil held for tow truck driver killed in crossfire

A woman widowed when her husband was shot and killing by crossfire described him during a community vigil on Saturday evening in Decatur.

"He gave — loved. He was an example of love to everybody."

More than 100 people packed the Chevron gas station on Columbia Drive in Decatur to say goodbye to Christopher Harrold. The tow truck driver was gunned down during an argument that didn't involve him this week.

Harrold owned Fast-Action Towing and was training another driver at the pump when the dispute turned to gunfire. Harrold leaves behind a wife and five children.

"I was in shock—I was numb," the man's wife said.

The accused shooter, Victor Richardson, is in DeKalb County Jail. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

"He's the prime example of what they say Christians are supposed to be," Harrold's wife said. "I'm thankful you were an example for other people to give no matter what."

