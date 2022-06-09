5 people hospitalized when tree falls on SW Atlanta home

Five people were rushed to the hospital after a tree crashed through their Southwest Atlanta home.

The family was getting ready for dinner when out of nowhere the giant tree slammed into the kitchen in the back of the house on the 2700 block of Grand Avenue.

"They were cooking. They were getting ready to eat when all of the sudden the storm hit out of nowhere and there you go," family member Jose Verdugo said.

SEVERE STORMS KNOCK DOWN TREES, POWER LINES THROUGHOUT METRO ATLANTA

The victims included a 39-year-old woman, her 17 and 21-year-old sons, her 13-year-old daughter, and the woman's 45-year-old boyfriend. All are expected to survive.

Tree leaves a mess inside the home

Those family members tell FOX 5 they feel blessed their loved ones are still alive.

"It could have been worse. Thank God nothing worse happened, and they should recover pretty soon," Verdugo said.

Firefighters told family members not to go into the home, which based on photos, suffered major damage.