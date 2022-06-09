Severe storms knock down trees, power lines throughout metro Atlanta

Overnight waves of rain and thunderstorms left behind a mess in metro Atlanta, with people all around the area waking up to downed trees and power lines Thursday morning.

In southeast Atlanta, a tree fell on a car in East Rhinehill Road. Neighbors in the area say power was also knocked out.

In East Point, the storm knocked down a tree on Chanel Dixon's apartment.

Dixon was in bed watching the NBA Finals game when she heard a big boom.

"The apartment actually shook more than normal. I just screamed for my daughter and that was it," Dixon says.

She didn't realize how bad the damage was until she saw her daughter's room.

"At first I saw the hole in the bathroom and in her room there was a crack like something pushed the window in," she said.

East Point officials say they are dealing with massive trees and debris that have toppled power lines across the city, and that crews are working quickly to try and restore power to everyone.

As of 6 a.m., Georgia Power reports over 3,000 customers are affected by power outages around the Peach State.

Officials have not said that anyone died in the storm, though at least five people in Atlanta were hospitalized when a tree smashed through their kitchen.