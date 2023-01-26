Here are the best things to get at Trader Joe's in 2023, according to customers

article

The customers at Trader Joe’s have spoken, revealing their most-loved products at the grocery chain — and it’s not the Mandarin Orange Chicken.

For the 14th year, Trader Joe’s released its Customer Choice Awards, asking shoppers to pick their favorite items across nine different categories: overall, beverage, cheese, entree, household, produce, snack, sweet/dessert, and vegan/vegetarian.

But in a twist this year, the California-based grocery chain retired five products that have won multiple times over the last 13 years "to make room for some other products to shine." This includes the Mandarin Orange Chicken, which earned Favorite Overall and Best Entrée multiple years in a row, as well as Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, Unexpected Cheddar, and Soy Chorizo.

To find out which foods are top-notch, Trader Joe’s posed the question, "If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe’s products would you take with you?"

More than 18,000 people responded, and here’s what came out on top:

No. 1 beverage: Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice (seasonal)

Runners-up:

Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal)

Sparkling Peach Black Tea with Peach Juice

Sparkling Cranberry & Ginger Beverage (seasonal)

Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer

No. 1 cheese: Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions ($9.99 per pound)

Runners-up:

Syrah Soaked Toscano

Baked Lemon Ricotta (seasonal)

Blueberry & Vanilla Chèvre

Brie (various)

No. 1 entree: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice ($4.49)

Runners-up:

Chicken Tikka Masala

Kung Pao Chicken

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (seasonal)

BBQ Teriyaki Chicken

FILE - Customers shop at a Trader Joe's store on July 16, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

No. 1 household: Scented candles

Runners-up:

Daily Facial Sunscreen

Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Cream

Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo & Conditioner

TShea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Runners-up:

Teeny Tiny Avocados

Honeycrisp Apples

Brussels Sprouts

Organic Carrots of Many Colors

Runners-up:

Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

Organic Corn Chip Dippers

World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs

Crunchy Curls

Runners-up:

Danish Kringle (various)

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Lava Cakes

Brookie

Runners-up:

Vegetable Fried Rice

Beefless Bulgogi

Palak Paneer

Cauliflower Gnocchi

Runners-up:

TJ's Hashbrowns

Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

4 Chocolate Croissants

