Tractor trailer fire disrupts I-285 in Fulton County, cleared early Saturday morning

A tractor-trailer fire on Friday night shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 285.

The fire occurred on I-285 northbound near Hollowell Parkway, officials said.

Officials said the incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m.

A tractor trailer fire blazed on Friday night on Interstate 285. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Officials said the crash cleared at approximately 4:21 a.m. on Saturday.

