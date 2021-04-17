Tractor trailer fire disrupts I-285 in Fulton County, cleared early Saturday morning
A tractor-trailer fire on Friday night shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 285.
The fire occurred on I-285 northbound near Hollowell Parkway, officials said.
Officials said the incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m.
A tractor trailer fire blazed on Friday night on Interstate 285. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)
Officials said the crash cleared at approximately 4:21 a.m. on Saturday.
