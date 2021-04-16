Residents displaced after Duluth apartment fire

article

Firefighters in Gwinnett County responded to a major apartment fire in Duluth early Friday evening.

It happened at the Bridgewater Apartments at 1500 Ridge Brook Trail in Duluth a little before 6 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of a three-story apartment complex.

The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services shared pictures showing the flames at one point, were shooting up about 50 feet into the air.

Gwinnett County firefighters battle an apartment fire in Duluth on April 16, 2021. (Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Fire crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from jumping the building’s fire barrier.

Once the blaze was knocked down, firefighters went floor-by-floor and room-by-room searching for anyone inside and checking for hot spots.

SKYFOX 5 flew over an apartment fire in Duluth on April 16, 2021. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 6:20 p.m. and saw the roof over a third of the building had been eaten away by the blaze.

It was not immediately clear how many units were involved or how many residents were displaced.

SKYFOX 5 flew over an apartment fire in Duluth on April 16, 2021. (FOX 5)

Firefighters said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

