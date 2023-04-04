Tow truck driver killed along Downtown Connector

For the second time in less than a month, a metro Atlanta tow truck driver was killed on the job.

This deadly crash happened right near the Downtown Connector in Midtown and investigators say the other driver was under the influence.

The victim has been identified as Troy Simon. His fiancée tells FOX 5 his death devastated the entire family.

Investigators say Simon was in the process of loading a vehicle when they say a driver under the influence hit a police car than him.

"It is like a dream, a bad dream," said Ashley Williams, Simon’s fiancé. "I just want to wake up from it."

Troy Simon (Supplied)

Simon was an Atlanta area tow-truck operator. Investigators say he was struck on the job on Monday of last week, just after midnight near the Downtown Connector.

Medics rushed Simon to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died the next day.

"He had to go through three surgeries to stop the bleeding, but because he had lost oxygen for 20 minutes, he was basically like brain dead," Williams said.

State Troopers arrested the driver who allegedly hit Simon and identified him as 22-year-old Troyvarius Crumedy. He faces several charges, including DUI.

Troyvarius Crumedy (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Atlanta Police say before Simon was hit, at least one police cruiser was struck.

"It is very frustrating, upsetting," said Angela Roper, Executive Vice President of the Towing and Recovery Association of Georgia. "It makes me very angry."

Roper says including Simon, four tow truck operators have been killed nationwide this year, two of those in our area.

Last month, Toby Bowden died on Interstate 85 in Coweta County.

Roper says people need to follow the Move Over Law.

"Pay attention to your surroundings on the roadway," she said. "There’s a crash up ahead. You see lights automatically start moving over. Don’t wait till you get right up there."

(FOX 5)

Investigators believe Crumedy was impaired.

Williams says she hopes people use ride-share in those situations.

"I feel like the person involved has to pay for what he’s done," she said.

There is a memorial service, and a procession planned for Simon Wednesday afternoon.

He is expected to be taken back to New Jersey to be laid to rest.

If you want to help the family, they have created a GoFundMe.