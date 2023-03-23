Funeral for tow truck driver killed in I-85 crash in Coweta County

Lined up, for as far as the eye could see Thursday, were tow truck drivers from throughout metro Atlanta. They joined together for a touching tribute for a fellow driver killed on duty.

"It's just unity, man," said Michael Mitchell, a wrecker operator in Newnan. "When something like this happens, I wouldn't miss something like this for the world."

They were there for Toby Bowden, who was killed while clearing a crash last week on Interstate 85 near Newnan. Investigators say a driver going too fast around first responders, lost control, and hit Bowden. Authorities charged that driver with Bowden's death.

"We come out here to show our support for the fallen drivers that have been hit and we all team up together and show our support," said Duane Keen, a wrecker operator from Tucker, Georgia.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Toby Bowden (Supplied)

The procession came after an hour-long funeral at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan.

The service was emotional for those close to Bowden. He was set to marry in six months, and this loss hit his fiancée and her son hard.

"We're trying to hang in there," said Justin Wright, Bowden’s future stepson. "It's a little rough having Toby gone. He was a wonderful guy."

Bowden was a Marine and people who knew him say he loved to help others.

Wright was soon to become Bowden's stepson and says there is a lot he will miss.

"I'll miss all the jokes he used to tell and the love he gave to my mom," he said.

The fiancé's family has created a GoFundMe.