Wrecker driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Coweta County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:50AM
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - At least one person has died in multi-vehicle accident that shut down part of Interstate 85 in Coweta County Wednesday morning.

The Hogansville Police Department says the accident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-85 near exit 40.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working on a wreck involving an 18-wheeler when another vehicle hit and killed the wrecker driver.

At the time of the accident, all northbound traffic was diverted off the interstate in Grantville at exit 35. The interstate has since been reopened.

Police are asking Coweta County drivers to expect major delays as crews work at the scene.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.