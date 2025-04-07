Tornado believed to have touched down in Spalding County on Monday

The National Weather Service (NWS) said there was a tornado in Spalding County on Monday as storms passed through metro Atlanta.

The radar-confirmed tornado hit parts of the county Monday morning, a NWS spokesperson said in a statement.

What they're saying:

"Damage in Spalding County supports that a tornado occurred this morning," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the agency will need to conduct "a complete survey in order to give the tornado a rating," which is expected to happen Tuesday.

What we know:

Residents in Georgia have been faced with several tornadoes over the past month.

Multiple tornadoes were confirmed in North and Central Georgia on April 1.

Tornadoes touched down in Fayette, Coweta, and Henry counties, along with Houston, Peach, and Bibb counties.

Those tornadoes resulted in multiple trees being uprooted and caused damage to several houses and vehicles.