Georgia severe weather: Heavy rain continues after Tornado Warning ends

The Brief More rain is on the way after Sunday's severe storms and flooding across Georgia. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Peach State and will remain until Monday evening. The rains have left dozens of flights canceled or delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



A Tornado Warning for Henry County and other parts of central Georgia has ended, but the threat due to heavy rains continues.

The National Weather Service canceled the Tornado Warning for southeastern Henry County shortly after 8 a.m. and issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Morgan, Walton, Butts, Jasper and Newton counties.

This follows what officials say was a "radar-confirmed tornado" located in the same area a few minutes earlier. A previous Tornado Warning for Spalding County and parts of south-central Henry County also expired at 8 a.m.

Big picture view:

On Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was located over Fitzpatrick, moving 35 miles per hour. Myricks Mill and Dry Branch, all areas close to Macon, were impacted.

Before that, a Tornado Warning was issued in various parts of west, east and central Georgia. That warning has since been lifted.

Officials with the National Weather Service say that 2 to 4 inches of rain has fallen across the Peach State. With more rain on the way, the excessive runoff could lead to creeks, streams, and other areas flooding across metro Atlanta.

Drivers should be cautious on the slick roads and not try to cross areas that appear to have high levels of standing water.

Flight delays at Atlanta airport

By the numbers:

Dozens of flight delays and cancelations could put a damper on metro Atlanta students and their families' spring break plans.

On Sunday afternoon, the severe weather led to a ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for around 45 minutes. Nearly 1,300 flights were delayed and about 160 were canceled.

Monday's flights appear better, but FlightAware reports 70 flights have seen delays and about 40 are canceled.

The "World's Busiest Airport" is expecting about 8.3 million people to travel through its gates during the month of April.

Lightning strikes home in Buckhead

What we know:

Fire officials say lightning hit a home on Potomac Ave in Buckhead on Sunday afternoon and started a fire in the attic.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time, but officials say the house did sustain some damage.

What they're saying:

A young boy who lives next door to the home told FOX 5's Kim Leoffler that he heard a loud boom and then saw smoke.

"I just like heard a big explosion and I just looked out the window," Jacob Prevost said.

Prevost was playing in his playroom when the lightning hit.

"Just a bunch of smoke and then, like, the bricks were just like flying out," he said. "It just went like a nuke exploding.

Crews were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes while battling heavy rain.

"You can actually look at this house in particular, it has a slate roof, which makes it much more dangerous for us to operate on. So we had to make sure we were operating with extreme caution. We were actually able to go in from the inside to fight this fire," Chief Teresa Cummings with Atlanta Fire Rescue said.