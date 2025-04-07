Expand / Collapse search
Delays, lines at Atlanta airport on Monday after storms

By
Published  April 7, 2025 12:55pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Delays and cancelations continue at Atlanta airport

Delays and cancelations continued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Monday afternoon as a result of storms over the last couple of days.

The Brief

  • More than 500 flights were delayed and over 50 canceled Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson due to weekend storms.

  • TSA wait times reached up to 80 minutes as rebooked travelers and spring break crowds packed the airport.

  • Passengers are urged to arrive 2 to 2.5 hours early amid record-breaking travel volumes.

ATLANTA, Ga. - Spring break travelers are facing major delays and long lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport following a wave of weather-related disruptions over the weekend.

RELATED: Georgia severe weather: Cleanup begins, flood watch remains in effect

What we know:

As of early Monday afternoon, more than 500 flight delays and at least 50 cancelations were reported, according to FlightAware. The disruptions are being described as a ripple effect from a ground stop issued Sunday due to severe storms across the Southeast.

Passengers arriving at the airport Monday were met with long wait times at security checkpoints. TSA officials reported wait times of up to 80 minutes at the main checkpoint earlier in the day, with TSA PreCheck lines also stretching over 30 minutes at one point.

Airport officials estimate more than 110,000 passengers could pass through security on Monday, potentially breaking previous travel records. The Transportation Security Administration said they were fully staffed and prepared for the high volume, but the convergence of rebooked passengers from canceled flights and the first weekday of spring break created what some are calling the "perfect storm."

What they're saying:

Travelers expressed confusion and frustration over the crowding, with some saying the security lines extended all the way into the airport’s main lobby and near baggage claim.

Airport officials are urging passengers to arrive at least two to two-and-a-half hours early to allow enough time to clear security and reach their gates.

Operations are expected to remain strained throughout the afternoon, with officials hoping no further delays or cancelations will worsen the situation.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report with information provided by TSA, FlightAware and Hartsfield-Jackson. 

