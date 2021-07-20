Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 10:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
2
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:42 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Breaking News

Toddler's body found in Chattahoochee linked to arrested woman, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 35 mins ago
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Breyanla Cooper (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police said Tuesday the Stone Mountain woman arrested for concealing the death of a toddler found in the Chattahoochee River is the mother of that child.

Breyanla Cooper, 27, remained in the Cobb County jail on Tuesday without bond.

The toddler’s body was found on the morning of June 29 at Paces Mill Park in the 3400 block of Cobb Parkway as employees with the Cobb County Fire Department shot a PSA about water safety. Firefighters said they spotted the toddler floating down the river. Officials were able to recover the body.

Up until now, investigators were not sure about the relationship between Cooper and the young child. The toddler did not match any missing person reports. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a composite sketch of the child to see if anyone could help with the child's identity. 

Tuesday, Cobb County police said they linked Cooper to the toddler using DNA and said she is the child's mother. 

Investigators said additional charges are possible as the case remains under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.