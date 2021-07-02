Woman arrested in connection with toddler found dead in Chattahoochee

Cobb County police have arrested a Stone Mountain woman on charges of concealing the death of a toddler found in the Chattahoochee River.

The Cobb County Fire Department made the gruesome discovery at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Paces Mill Park on the 3400 block of Cobb Parkway.

Officials tell FOX 5 that Cobb firefighters had gone to the river to do a public service announcement about water safety when they found the toddler floating down the river.

Friday, officers arrested and charged 27-year-old Breyanla Cooper with concealing the toddler's death.

Investigators have not confirmed the relationship between Cooper and the toddler and have not released any information about the child. However, police tell FOX 5 that no missing person report has been filed for a child matching the description.

Cooper is now being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without a bond.

