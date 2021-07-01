Child's body found in Chattahoochee River, police say

article

Cobb County police say they've recovered the body of a child from the Chattahoochee River.

Officials tell FOX 5 the child's body was found in the Chattahoochee Thursday around 11:40 a.m. near the 3400 block of Cobb Parkway

Cobb County police have not yet released the name of the child or what led up to their drowning.

The incident remains under investigation.

