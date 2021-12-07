Toddler killed in DUI crash

A Coweta County family is grieving the loss of a toddler who was killed in a head-on DUI crash this past weekend.

Samia Williams was riding with her mother, who the family says is fighting for her life at Atlanta Medical Center with serious injuries after the accident. An online effort is underway to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.

POLICE SEEK DRIVER RESPONSIBLE FOR DEADLY HIT AND RUN IN CHAMBLEE

Samia Williams would have turned two in January

It happened on State Road 41 just south of Moreland in Coweta County. Saturday night, state troopers said Jose Diaz, traveling north, crossed the center lane, sideswiped one vehicle, then plowed right into a car driven by her mother, 30-year-old Jada Jackson, killing Samia.

Jackson was driving, and her boyfriend was a passenger in their car. Samia was killed instantly. Jackson was critically injured and flown to an Atlanta hospital. Her boyfriend suffered minor injuries. Jackson’s oldest daughter, 6-year-old Kaeley, was not in the car.

Family selfie of Jada Jackson and her two daughters, Samia and Kaeley

The State Patrol has charged 30-year-old Jose David Diaz with vehicular homicide, DUI-less safe, having an open container of alcohol, serious injury by motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane.

Samia’s family has a message for anyone who gets behind the wheel after drinking.

"Call Uber, call a friend, call somebody," said Samia’s aunt, Wendy Keith. "You don’t want to put someone through this much pain."

Mugshot of Jose David Diaz from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for Samia’s funeral and to assist in Jackson’s medical bills, which are expected to be extensive. The family says her left arm was nearly severed in the accident.

The family has serious questions about why Diaz was on the road that night. And more than answers, they want justice for Samia and her family.

DRIVER HITS A WOMAN ON THE SIDE OF I-85 THEN TOOK OFF RUNNING, POLICE SAY