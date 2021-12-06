Police seek driver responsible for deadly hit and run in Chamblee
chambl - Police in Chamblee want to know who is responsible in a deadly hit-and-run along Chamblee Tucker Road on Monday afternoon.
It happened along Chamblee Tucker Road near Meadowood Lane just before 3:30 p.m. Chamblee police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The man died at the scene.
MAN FATALLY SHOT AT CHAMBLEE MALL, POLICE SAY
The road had to be closed for a couple of hours due to the investigation.
A description of vehicle was not immediately released.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Chamblee Police Department at 470-395-2416.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement
_____