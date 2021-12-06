Man fatally shot at Chamblee mall, police say

The Chamblee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening at a shopping mall.

Police said 42-year-old Texas resident Norberto Trevino was found with a gunshot wound when officers responded at around 7:03 p.m. Saturday evening to Plaza Fiesta.

The Chamblee Police Department did not identify a suspect and a spokesperson said investigators are following up on all available leads.

Police say anyone with information to contact Detective Loc Tran at 470-395-2421 or ltran@chambleega.gov.

