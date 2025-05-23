Atlanta's frontline heroes recognized during EMS Week

The Brief Atlanta Fire Rescue Department celebrated EMS Week with the Return of Spontaneous Circulation Awards, recognizing the lifesaving work of the city's EMS personnel. The event honored two young girls, including an 8-year-old who called 911 and helped save her mother after she collapsed. Officials emphasized the vital role EMS workers play in the community and the importance of quick action during medical emergencies.



The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department celebrated the city’s frontline heroes this week with a special event marking National EMS Week. The annual observance recognizes the critical, often life-saving work of emergency medical service providers across the city.

What we know:

As part of the festivities, the department hosted the Return of Spontaneous Circulation (ROSC) Awards, which honor EMS professionals who successfully revive patients experiencing cardiac arrest. The ceremony was also a moment to spotlight extraordinary community efforts—including those of two young girls who helped save their mother’s life.

According to Atlanta Fire officials, one of the honorees was an 8-year-old girl who quickly dialed 911 when her mother collapsed. Her call led to a rapid EMS response that helped ensure a positive outcome.

What they're saying:

Officials emphasized that the awards serve to recognize the wide range of services Atlanta EMS and firefighters provide to residents every day.

Organizers say the event is not only about celebrating professional excellence but also about inspiring the community to be prepared and proactive in emergencies.