Weather alert | Strong storms possible again this weekend in North Georgia

The Brief Strong storms are expected across North Georgia this weekend, with the greatest risk for severe weather on Saturday, including wind gusts over 60 mph and hail up to one inch. Friday night could bring early storms, but the main round is forecast to move through the metro Atlanta area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by a second batch later in the evening. A Level 2 risk for severe weather has been issued for Saturday, with scattered storms continuing into Sunday before rain chances decrease early next week.



As the first full weekend of June approaches, North Georgia residents are being warned to prepare for unsettled weather that could disrupt outdoor plans.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says the region is bracing for another round of stormy conditions following months of unpredictable weather. Two systems are being closely monitored: one currently over western Kentucky that could bring storms late Friday, and a second system still west of the Mississippi River, expected to impact the area over the weekend.

Temperatures on Friday are climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. While conditions remain dry during the day, storms could develop as early as 6 p.m., with a greater likelihood of activity late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Potential hazards include wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour and hail up to one inch in diameter. Although the risk of tornadoes remains low, the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team is keeping an eye on storm development, especially across northwest Georgia and the northeast mountain regions.

Saturday is expected to begin relatively calm, with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s by noon. However, by mid-afternoon, a line of strong storms is predicted to move across the metro Atlanta area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. A second round of storms could follow later in the evening, with brief breaks in between providing limited windows for outdoor activities.

A Level 2 risk for severe weather has been issued for much of North Georgia on Saturday, with conditions expected to moderate slightly by Sunday.

Sunday’s forecast still includes storms, mainly scattered throughout the afternoon and evening, with a gradual decline in rain chances heading into the early part of next week.