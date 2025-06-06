Rapper sentenced to prison for bringing machine gun into metro Atlanta hospital

The Brief A metro Atlanta rapper will spend over five years in prison after he brought a handgun into the labor and delivery room of a local hospital. Terrell Monquez Searcy, aka Quez2rr, confessed to security that he had hidden the illegally-modified Glock Model 17 9mm handgun under a couch cushion at the hospital. Authorities say other weapons found at his home were connected to multiple shootings.



A Henry County man will spend more than five years in prison after he was found with a stolen, illegally-modified firearm inside a hospital's labor and delivery unit, federal prosecutors said.

Terrell Monquez Searcy, 21, of McDonough, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machinegun earlier this year.

Gun discovered in hospital room

What we know:

On Aug. 17, 2023, Monroe Police Department officers responded to Piedmont Walton Hospital after a nurse reported spotting Searcy with a handgun in a labor and delivery room, where weapons are prohibited. When security arrived, Searcy admitted to having the firearm and said that he had hidden it under a couch cushion.

Security personnel took possession of the Glock Model 17 9mm handgun with a loaded 30-round extended magazine and identified an auto sear pin attached to the rear of the slide, which would have made it a machine gun. Officers later determined the firearm had been reported stolen in Walton County, Georgia. Searcy was taken into custody.

Who is rapper Quez2rr

What they're saying:

Investigators linked Searcy, who performs as rapper Quez2rr, to other firearms through his social media presence. In a YouTube music video titled "Traffic," he is seen with a pistol that appears to be fitted with a machine gun conversion device. The lyrics reference the weapon: "I pop out a switch on the back of my Glock" and "I put a switch on the back of my Glock, just to clean up the street when it’s time for that action."

Following Searcy's federal indictment in August 2024, authorities discovered Instagram messages between him and a female officer with the Clayton County Police Department. Between January and March 2023, Searcy asked the officer to check if he had outstanding warrants. The officer also provided information on an active homicide investigation.

During an interview with Clayton County detectives, the officer admitted to giving Searcy details about the case and informing him of any active warrants in his name.

On Feb. 11, 2025, federal and local law enforcement executed a search warrant at Searcy's McDonough residence. Officers found multiple firearms, including a Draco firearm Searcy said he kept under his bed. Test-firing of the weapons linked a Micro Draco found in his bedroom to multiple shooting incidents.

Ballistic analysis connected the weapon to a drive-by shooting in DeKalb County where four people, including two juveniles, were shot inside their homes. The shootings occurred just days after Searcy had received information from the Clayton County officer regarding the active homicide case in which his friend had been killed.

Terrell Monquez Searcy's conviction

What they're saying:

"Holding people found in possession of machineguns and with illegal conversion devices accountable for breaking federal law remains a top priority in the Middle District of Georgia," said Acting U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker. "This case exemplifies how law enforcement and prosecutors work together to effectively remove illegal firearms and other dangerous destructive devices from the streets in order to make our communities safer."

"Machinegun conversion devices are fueling a deadly uptick in gun violence, turning routine firearms into weapons of war," said ATF Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Thomas Crawford of the Atlanta Field Division. "This case is yet another example of why ATF is committed to aggressively identifying and removing these illegal devices from our communities."

What's next:

On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced Searcy to 66 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.