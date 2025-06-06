Falcons in Germany: Delta offering limited-time flights to Berlin

article

The Brief Delta will offer direct flights from Atlanta to Berlin before and after the Falcons' game there this November. These are the first direct flights from Atlanta to the German capital. The flights are part of Delta's bigger plan to offer more direct flights between NFL cities.



For the first time ever, Delta says it will offer a direct flight from Atlanta to Berlin.

What we know:

The limited-time flights will take place on November 5 and 6 ahead of the Atlanta Falcons' Game in Berlin on November 9.

Delta says it will also offer two direct flights back to Atlanta on November 10 and 11.

These will be the first direct flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to the German capital, according to Delta.

All flights will have upgraded options, like Delta One and Delta Comfort, and tickets are already available.

Big picture view:

These flights are part of Delta’s plan to expand flights between major NFL cities this football season.

The airline says it’s adding 37 nonstop flights between different NFL cities, as well as moving 12 existing flights to larger airplanes during the NFL season.

You can see all new and expanded flights on Delta’s website.

What they're saying:

"From kickoff to the final down, we’re making it easier than ever to get in on the action – with new, nonstop routes and extra capacity for key games in cities like Berlin, Detroit, Kansas City, Philadelphia and more," said Delta’s Vice President of North America Network Planning Amy Martin. "We know our customers love their teams, so we have timed these flights to make it faster and easier to get them to the games that matter most."