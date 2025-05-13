Falcons to face Colts in Berlin for first-ever NFL game in Berlin

article

The Atlanta Falcons are headed to Germany this fall as part of the National Football League’s ongoing international expansion. The league announced Wednesday that the Falcons will play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 9, at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, marking the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in the German capital.

The Week 10 matchup will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and air on NFL Network.

This will be the Falcons' third international appearance in five seasons, reflecting the NFL's commitment to global growth and increased engagement with fans overseas. The game is part of the 2025 NFL International Games slate, which includes matchups in four countries: Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.

The international series begins Sept. 5, when the Los Angeles Chargers play in Brazil. Their opponent will be revealed May 14. Additional games include:

The Minnesota Vikings vs. the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

The New York Jets vs. the Denver Broncos, also at Tottenham

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium

The Miami Dolphins vs. the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain

Tickets for the 2025 NFL International Games are available through registration at nfl.com/internationalgames.