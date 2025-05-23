Child dead, 2 hospitalized after Lake Tobesofkee incident

The Brief A 7-year-old boy died and two others, ages 8 and 10, were hospitalized after a possible drowning incident at Lake Tobesofkee on May 23. Emergency responders recovered the older boys from the water; the 8-year-old is in critical but stable condition, while the 10-year-old is stable. The 7-year-old was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene; the incident remains under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.



A tragic afternoon at Lake Tobesofkee has left one child dead and two others hospitalized after a possible drowning incident at the Michael Dewayne Jones Public Fishing Area.

What we know:

Emergency crews from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene May 23 around 2:38 p.m., after three young boys—ages seven, eight, and ten—were reported to have suddenly gone under while in the water.

First responders quickly entered the water and were able to recover the eight-year-old and ten-year-old boys. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of the latest update, the eight-year-old remains in critical but stable condition, while the ten-year-old is listed as stable.

The seven-year-old boy was later located unresponsive and removed from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone, who confirmed that the child’s next of kin has been notified.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.