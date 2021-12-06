Driver hits a woman on the side of I-85 then took off running, police say

Police in DeKalb County are looking for a driver who hit a woman on the side of I-85 and then took off running.

Within hours, the victim, 31-year-old Jasmine Gaither, died at Grady early Saturday morning.

"Justice looks like finding the man who hit her," said Brittany Flournoy, Gaither’s younger sister.

Gaither was standing on the side of I-85 southbound near North Druid Hills on Friday evening after she was involved in an accident, police and friends said.

"When we were riding back to my house, we had gotten hit by a car," Diontae Sullivan, who had been driving the car she was riding in. "It was like another car accident that happened at the same time. A truck was just swerving, I could just hear it. It was coming towards us, and I was yelling Jazzy’s name, but she was by the trunk."

Gaither could not get out of the way in time. Sullivan said the driver of the white pickup truck that struck her then got out and took off running into the woods.

"When the cops got there they started doing this manhunt ASAP," he said. "They didn’t find him."

DeKalb County Police confirm they are still searching for the suspect. They declined to identify him because it is "an active and open investigation."

The loss is even more crushing for Gaither’s family because her mother lost her life in October after she was also hit by a car.

"We were upset with that, and we didn’t feel like there was anything being done and now for the same thing to happen to our sister," Flournoy said, "Why doesn’t she have a story?"

