Todd, Julie Chrisley set to report to Florida prisons

Todd and Jule Chrisley are scheduled to report to prison in Florida to begin their sentences after their convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion last year.

An Atlanta U.S. District Court judge sentenced Todd Chrisley 12 years in prison, and Julie Chrisley to seven years, according to the Department of Justice. Each is to serve three years supervised release afterward and pay restitution.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to begin their sentences at two different federal prisons in Florida.

Todd Chrisley will report to Florida's minimum security prison FPC Pensacola on Tuesday, where he will serve over a decade. After his time in prison, Chrisley will then have three years of supervised release. Julie Chrisley will serve seven years in prison at FCI Marianna SCP in Marianna, Florida.

Court records showed a judge denied the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple's appeal to get bail. The court also denied their request to postpone their surrender date for three more weeks.

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty of tax evasion

In June, the pair were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Prosecutors said the couple neglected their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which followed their tight-knit family on the USA Network. The couple spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to immediately pay more than $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgment documents.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of defrauding the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He will serve three years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.