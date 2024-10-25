Today is last day to request absentee ballot for 2024 election
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - As of Thursday night, approximately 25 million Americans have already cast their ballots for the upcoming Nov. 5 election.
In Georgia, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reports that 2.2 million people have voted early in person, while over 148,000 absentee ballots have been submitted.
Today marks the final day to request an absentee ballot for this election. Under Georgia law, registered voters can request absentee ballots until 11 days before Election Day. To be counted, these ballots must arrive at county election offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
However, recent issues with U.S. Postal Service delivery have raised concerns about whether some ballots will arrive on time. While USPS has committed to extraordinary measures to ensure ballots are delivered, officials caution last-minute absentee voters that time may be tight.
So far, about 320,000 absentee ballots have been requested, with 145,000 already returned, according to state election officials. Voters can submit absentee ballots by mail, drop them off at county election offices, or deposit them in designated ballot drop boxes.
Click here to request an absentee ballot.
Next Friday will be the final day for early voting in Georgia.