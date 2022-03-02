Expand / Collapse search

Tips on how to talk to children about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:25PM
Russia-Ukraine
FOX 5 Atlanta

How to talk to kids about Ukraine-Russia conflict

A child psychologist said it's important to give children space to discuss what they're seeing online and concerns. A non-threatening tone prevents unnecessary fear or anxiety.

ATLANTA - The gruesome scenes of war can stir a lot of emotions for adults and even more so for young people. 

Children may want to talk about the images even if they don't fully comprehend what they're seeing.

So how does one have the conversation about seeing this without getting your children unnecessarily worked up?

Explaining the images of war to children

Some parents are struggling to find the best ways to talk about the images of war coming out of Ukraine as Russian troops advance. Some tips to talk to children about the violence.

A licensed therapist says one has to gather their thoughts and get their own emotions in check first.

Licensed professional counselor Terescah Lemon treats child and adolescents and said it is important parents give children space to discuss their concerns without forcing the conversation.

Lemon said it is important parents don't let their own impressions of disturbing images inflame their children's emotions. And if they don't have an answer to a question, he said that's OK too.

