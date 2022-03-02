Tips on how to talk to children about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The gruesome scenes of war can stir a lot of emotions for adults and even more so for young people.

Children may want to talk about the images even if they don't fully comprehend what they're seeing.

So how does one have the conversation about seeing this without getting your children unnecessarily worked up?

A licensed therapist says one has to gather their thoughts and get their own emotions in check first.

Licensed professional counselor Terescah Lemon treats child and adolescents and said it is important parents give children space to discuss their concerns without forcing the conversation.

Lemon said it is important parents don't let their own impressions of disturbing images inflame their children's emotions. And if they don't have an answer to a question, he said that's OK too.

HOW TO TALK TO CHILDREN ABOUT RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE

